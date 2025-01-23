We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Vertex (VERX - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $58.22 in the previous session. Vertex has gained 6.2% since the start of the year compared to the 37.2% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 41.7% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 6, 2024, Vertex reported EPS of $0.16 versus consensus estimate of $0.14.
For the current fiscal year, Vertex is expected to post earnings of $0.70 per share on $664.94 million in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.89 per share on $763.22 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.43% and 14.78%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Vertex may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Vertex has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 80.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 29.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 76.9X versus its peer group's average of 27.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 5.74. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Vertex currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Vertex fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Vertex shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does VERX Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of VERX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV - Free Report) . DV has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.
Earnings were strong last quarter. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 42.86%, and for the current fiscal year, DV is expected to post earnings of $0.49 per share on revenue of $662.73 million.
Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. have gained 0.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 40.78X and a P/CF of 30.03X.
The Internet - Software industry is in the top 16% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for VERX and DV, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.