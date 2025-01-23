We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Strong Communications Sales Aid APH's Q4 Earnings: Is the Stock a Buy?
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 Communications Solutions revenues of $1.93 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.87%. Communications Solutions revenues surged 43.3% year over year, accounting for 44.7% of sales in the reported quarter.
In the reported quarter, Amphenol’s adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. The earnings figure increased 34.1% year over year.
Net sales increased 29.8% year over year to $4.32 billion, beating the consensus mark by 7.01%. Organically, net sales increased 20%.
APH shares have jumped 7.04% following the results. It returned 58.9% in the trailing 12-month period, compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 30.3%.
Strong Defense Sales Aid APH’s Prospects
Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model. In the reported quarter, Communications sales were driven by strong end-market performance, including Defense sales, which increased 16% reportedly and 9% organically in the fourth quarter of 2024. The end market accounted for 10% of quarterly revenues.
APH expects sales in the defense market to increase moderately on a sequential basis.
Amphenol’s strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth.
Apart from Defense, Amphenol’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial and Mobile devices.
Commercial Air accounted for 6% of fourth-quarter revenues. Sales surged 137% year over year and 18% organically, driven by acquisitions, including CIT. Sequentially, Commercial Air sales increased by 7%.
For the first quarter of 2025, Amphenol expects a mid-to-high single-digit range increase in Commercial Air sales.
Industrial accounted for 23% of fourth-quarter revenues. Sales increased 26% year over year on a reported basis, while the figure inched up 3% sequentially.
For the first quarter of 2025, Industrial sales are expected to decline in the low double digits from fourth-quarter 2024 levels.
Mobile Devices contributed 10% of fourth-quarter revenues. Sales increased 15% year over year on a reported basis, while the figure jumped 7% sequentially.
APH’s Q1 2025 Guidance Positive
Amphenol offered encouraging guidance for first-quarter 2025, expected to push shares higher.
Amphenol expects first-quarter 2025 earnings between 49 cents and 51 cents per share, indicating growth between 23% and 28% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $4 billion and $4.10 billion, suggesting growth in the 23-26% range.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.94 billion, suggesting a 20.89% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days and indicating growth of 17.50% on a year-over-year basis.
APH’s Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch Out
Currently, Amphenol has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) , Impinj (PI - Free Report) and Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Each of the three stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Bill Holdings’ shares have appreciated 22.6% in the trailing 12-month period. BILL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
Impinj shares have returned 32.5% in the trailing 12-month period. PI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5.
Fortinet shares are up 52.5% in the trailing 12-month period. FTNT is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6.