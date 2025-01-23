See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Moves 18.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Verve Therapeutics (VERV - Free Report) shares rallied 18.7% in the last trading session to close at $7.80. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.9% gain over the past four weeks.
The sudden rise in the stock price can be attributed to high investor optimism regarding the potential of Verve’s clinical-stage pipeline. The company is currently developing VERVE-102 in an early-stage study for two indications - heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and premature coronary artery disease. Initial data readout from the phase Ib Heart-2 study is expected in the second quarter of 2025. Verve has two other early-stage pipeline candidates, VERVE-201 for refractory hypercholesterolemia and VERVE-301 for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, ischemic stroke, thrombosis, and aortic stenosis.
This biotechnology firm is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.87 million, up 33.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Verve Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VERV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Verve Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3% lower at $0.67. KPTI has returned 15.4% in the past month.
Karyopharm Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -27.5% over the past month to -$0.26. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +27.8%. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).