Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Moves 8.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.9% higher at $7.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden rise in the stock price was observed after President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion project to develop and expand AI infrastructure, at his inauguration event on Monday. Investors likely anticipate that Recursion, being a Tech-Bio company that utilizes AI models in drug discovery, would benefit from the project.  

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $26.7 million, up 145.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Recursion Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RXRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Recursion Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $5.18. Over the past month, ENTA has returned -16.1%.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.5% over the past month to -$1.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +26.6%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - free report >>

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today