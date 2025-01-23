See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ICAGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.53, which compares to its industry's average of 16.99. ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 3.82, with a median of 4.46, all within the past year.
We also note that ICAGY holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ICAGY's industry has an average PEG of 1.03 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.84.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ICAGY has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that International Consolidated Airlines Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.