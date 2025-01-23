See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor (EDN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor (EDN - Free Report) . EDN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
We should also highlight that EDN has a P/B ratio of 1.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. EDN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.52. Over the past 12 months, EDN's P/B has been as high as 1.81 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.87.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EDN has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.09.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EDN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.