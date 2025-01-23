We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Dun & Bradstreet (DNB - Free Report) . DNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.34. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.81. Over the past year, DNB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 8.27, with a median of 10.17.
Investors will also notice that DNB has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DNB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.08. DNB's PEG has been as high as 3.49 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 2.02, all within the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DNB has a P/S ratio of 2.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.72.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that DNB has a P/CF ratio of 8.43. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 33.34. Within the past 12 months, DNB's P/CF has been as high as 9.39 and as low as 6.39, with a median of 8.25.
If you're looking for another solid Business - Information Services value stock, take a look at uCloudlink Group (UCL - Free Report) . UCL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Furthermore, uCloudlink Group holds a P/B ratio of 2.44 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.33. UCL's P/B has been as high as 4.84, as low as 1.67, with a median of 3.03 over the past 12 months.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Dun & Bradstreet and uCloudlink Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DNB and UCL look like an impressive value stock at the moment.