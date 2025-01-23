Back to top

Is LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is LATAM (LTM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

LATAM is one of 131 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LATAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LTM has gained about 1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 0.8% on average. This shows that LATAM is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Freightcar America (RAIL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 41.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Freightcar America's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LATAM belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 43.2% so far this year, so LTM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Freightcar America falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4%.

LATAM and Freightcar America could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


