Has Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is one of 1010 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALZN's full-year earnings has moved 88.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ALZN has returned 1.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.4%.
Over the past three months, Beam Therapeutics Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.9% so far this year, meaning that ALZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Alzamend Neuro, Inc. and Beam Therapeutics Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.