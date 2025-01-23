Onto Stock Surges 30% in a Month: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Onto Innovation Inc. ( ONTO Quick Quote ONTO - Free Report) stock has proved to be resilient amid a volatile market environment with a 29.9% gain in the past month, outperforming its industry growth of 27.8%. Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.
Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 0.7% each. The stock has risen 10.5% in the past three months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It closed the last session at $224.50, down from its 52-week high of $238.93. Does this recent pullback indicate a buying opportunity? Let us evaluate the pros and cons of ONTO and decide the best course of action for your portfolio.
ONTO’s Dragonfly Inspection System Holds Promise
Onto Innovation’s performance is gaining from increasing demand for its Dragonfly inspection system. Its Dragonfly G3 platform integrates 2D and 3D technologies to identify yield-killing defects and compute features, which are important for advanced front-end and packaging technologies. This system is witnessing strong adoption owing to higher demand for advanced packaging of artificial intelligence (AI) computing devices.
In the third quarter, the company delivered a strong performance, achieving a record-breaking $252 million in revenues for its inspection segment driven by its Dragonfly platform. The company remains on track to almost double its inspection revenues for 2024.
AI packaging revenues drove growth in the specialty device and advanced packaging markets, particularly in high-bandwidth memory, which nearly offset the anticipated decline in 2.5D logic packaging. Going forward, management anticipates higher volumes in logic packaging and increased capital intensity for process control to manage growing complexity and demand for higher yields.
secured a $69 million volume purchase deal with a top DRAM manufacturer. The deal spans ONTO’s rich portfolio of common films, optical critical dimension and integrated metrology solutions. It also announced key advancements in its product suite for 3D interconnect process control, unveiling the 3Di technology on the Dragonfly G3 system and the new EchoScan system. ONTO’s Strategic Acquisitions and Innovations Bode Well
ONTO continues to drive growth with strategic acquisitions. By acquiring Lumina Instruments, ONTO plans to boost its inspection business, which has been a key revenue growth driver. Lumina specializes in laser-based inspection for unpatterned wafers and emerging panel applications. Lumina’s patented technology enables high-sensitivity scanning of silicon carbide and gallium nitride, as well as glass substrates and carriers in advanced packaging. This complements the pattern inspection capabilities, addressing critical defect detection and expanding its SAM by $250 million annually within three years.
In October 2024, Onto Innovation acquired the lithography business from Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., obtaining key intellectual property, including 24 issued patents and eight pending ones, along with a highly experienced team with more than 200 combined years in lithography and wafer applications. This acquisition bolsters ONTO’s JetStep panel lithography development and enhances its overall metrology and lithography expertise. Management forecasts these two major acquisitions to generate up to $100 million in additional annual revenues over the next three years and be accretive to earnings within a year.
ONTO Faces a Few Challenges
Onto Innovation faces high concentration risks as most of its revenues are generated from few high-profile customers. The company operates in a capital-intensive semiconductor device manufacturing industry. This, along with macroeconomic turbulence, remains concerning.
Significant foreign market exposure, geopolitical turmoil and strained U.S.-China trade relations pose additional headwinds. Limited visibility in customer demand and volatile supply chains can affect production and inventory planning.
High R&D costs and rapid technological obsolescence increase operating expenses, straining profitability. In the last reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $67.5 million, up 17.8% from $57.3 million in the prior-year quarter, owing to higher R&D spending to augment its 3D metrology capabilities for advanced packaging applications.
ONTO’s Expensive Valuation
ONTO’s stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Earnings of 34.39X compared with the industry’s 6.76X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research How Should Investors Play ONTO Stock?
With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ONTO appears to be treading in the middle of the road. Strength in the Dragonfly system and emerging business opportunities driven by higher demand for advanced packaging of AI computing devices bode well for ONTO.
However, customer concentration risks and macroeconomic headwinds are concerns. Moreover, volatile supply-chain disruptions could affect its financial performance.
