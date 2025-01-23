See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Moves 9.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) shares rallied 9.8% in the last trading session to close at $91.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 35.2% loss over the past four weeks.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. announces the sale of its remaining offshore energy vessels, the Pioneer and the Pride, for nearly $143 million. FTAI continues to focus on its core business of providing power for the aftermarket.
FTAI Aviation announces the launch of a Strategic Capital initiative in collaboration with third-party institutional investors. The investors will focus on acquiring on-lease 737NG and A320ceo aircraft in collaboration with third-party institutional investors. The Strategic Capital initiative, and its related partnerships, will allow FTAI to maintain an asset-light business model while the partnerships actively acquire on-lease narrowbody aircraft.
This transportation infrastructure company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.9%. Revenues are expected to be $484.81 million, up 55% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For FTAI Aviation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 14.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FTAI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
FTAI Aviation is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.8% lower at $34.95. KTOS has returned 32.1% over the past month.
Kratos' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -25%. Kratos currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).