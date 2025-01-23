We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Qualcomm Chip Powers Samsung Galaxy S25 Devices: Stock to Gain?
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) recently announced that Samsung, one of the major smartphone manufacturers in the world, has deployed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for its S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra devices. QCOM and Samsung have closely collaborated to customize the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy S series, setting a new benchmark for innovation.
Strong Focus on AI Integration and Seamless Connectivity
Snapdragon 8 Elite device incorporates the world’s most powerful and fastest second-generation custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Hexagon NPU and Qualcomm Adreno GPU, significantly boosting performance and efficiency. The chip supports leading-edge on-device AI capabilities, redefining the premium Android experience. It is also optimized to facilitate Google’s Gemini AI features, such as livestreaming from the Gemini app, various task management and writing content using Gemini.
The advanced chip features Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Mobile Connectivity system and Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System that ensure blazing fast 5G and WiFi 7 speeds. The Snapdragon Satellite will allow users to send and receive messages on narrowband non-terrestrial networks. This Galaxy S25 series is the first commercial device to feature Snapdragon Satellite. Qualcomm Spectra ISP integrated with Spatio-Temporal Filter delivers impressive low-light video capture capabilities while optimizing power consumption.
This leading-edge feature suite will deliver unparalleled communication, productivity and creativity experience for end users. Improved network efficiency will seamlessly support high bandwidth intensive applications such as multiplayer, gaming, video streaming and more.
Will This Development Drive QCOM Share Performance?
In 2024, Samsung had deployed Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform on its Galaxy Z series devices. The recent venture with Samsung underscores Qualcomm’s growing prowess in AI chip domain. Samsung’s continuous reliance on Qualcomm chips for its flagship devices can act as driving factor for QCOM and garner interest from other major smartphone players as well.
Qualcomm is also placing strong emphasis on developing advanced chipsets for the emerging market of AI PCs. The strategy is to diversify and enhance resilience against volatility in the smartphone market. This bodes well for long-term growth.
QCOM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement
Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 10.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 28.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
UI’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.
Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.38%. ZG delivered an earnings surprise of 25.47%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company is witnessing solid momentum in rental revenues, driven by growth in multi- and single-family listings, which is a positive factor.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.83%. ANET is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments.
The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.