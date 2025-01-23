We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Simon Property Stock Rises 15.4% in Six Months: Will the Trend Last?
Shares of Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) have gained 15.4% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's 5.5% growth.
The retail real estate investment trust’s (REIT) portfolio of premium retail assets in the United States and abroad, adoption of omnichannel retailing, a focus on developing mixed-use assets, restructuring initiatives and healthy balance sheet strength have enabled it to ride the growth curve so far.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Factors Behind SPG Stock’s Price Surge
Simon Property enjoys wide exposure to retail assets across the United States. The company’s international presence fosters sustainable long-term growth compared to its domestically-focused peers. In an improving leasing environment, the retail REIT is poised to benefit from its superior assets at premium locations. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the ending occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio came in at 96.2%, up 100 basis points from 95.2% as of Sept. 30, 2023.
Simon Property’s adoption of an omni-channel strategy and successful tie-ups with premium retailers have paid off well. Its online retail platform, coupled with an omnichannel strategy, is likely to be accretive for its long-term growth. Moreover, the company’s efforts to explore the mixed-use development option, which has gained immense popularity in recent years, have enabled it to tap the growth opportunities in areas where people prefer to live, work and play.
Simon Property has been restructuring its portfolio, aiming at premium acquisitions and transformative redevelopments. In September 2024, it concluded the expansion and renovation of Busan Premium Outlets in South Korea. This move, along with past restructuring initiatives, is likely to bolster the company’s growth in the upcoming period.
SPG is making efforts to bolster its financial flexibility. This enabled it to exit the third quarter of 2024 with $11.1 billion of liquidity. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Simon Property’s total secured debt to total assets was 17%, while the fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.3, ahead of the required level. With solid balance sheet strength and available capital resources, it remains well-poised to tide over any mayhem and bank on growth opportunities.
Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders, and Simon Property remains committed to that. Concurrent with its third-quarter earnings release, the company announced a hike in its dividend to $2.10 from $2.05 paid out earlier. This marked a hike of 2.4% from the prior dividend payment. This retail REIT has increased its dividend 12 times in the last five years. Such disbursements highlight its operational strength and commitment to rewarding shareholders handsomely.
The above-mentioned factors are expected to continue the positive trend in the stock.
Key Risks for SPG
Higher e-commerce adoption and limited consumers’ willingness to spend amid macroeconomic uncertainty raise concerns for Simon Property.
Simon Property currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) and Regency Centers (REG - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimco’s 2024 FFO per share has increased one cent in the past two months to $1.64.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency’s 2024 FFO per share has moved one cent northward in the past two months to $4.28.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.