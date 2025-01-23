Seeking Exposure to LNG Market? Buy Cheniere Energy Stock

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump lifted the year-long freeze on liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export permits, signaling a significant policy shift favoring U.S. energy dominance.
Cheniere Energy (LNG), the first company approved to export the super-chilled fuel from its Sabine Pass terminal, is primed to benefit. With global LNG demand rising, particularly in Asia, and U.S. exporters regaining a competitive edge, Cheniere is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these favorable dynamics. Why is LNG Important?
With growing European and Asian demand, LNG is becoming an increasingly critical component of the global energy landscape. The United States has emerged as a dominant player, largely due to its vast natural gas resources and advanced infrastructure. LNG's role in enhancing energy security and supporting the transition to cleaner fuels cannot be overstated. Investors should know that LNG is natural gas cooled to a liquid state, making it significantly more compact for transportation and storage purposes.
Cheniere Energy’s Impressive Stock Performance and Recent Highs
Cheniere Energy's stock has surged nearly 33% over the past six months, reaching a 52-week high of $257.65. This robust performance outpaced the broader Oil/Energy sector and energy storage/transportation peers like
MPLX LP (MPLX) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). The upward trajectory reflects investor confidence in Cheniere's strategic initiatives, supported by strong operational execution and bullish market trends. LNG, MPLX, TRP 6-Month Stock Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Strategic Growth From LNG's Corpus Christi Expansion
Cheniere’s Corpus Christi
Stage 3 project is a cornerstone of its growth strategy. With Train 1 scheduled for substantial completion by the first quarter of 2025 — six months ahead of schedule — the expansion will add over 10 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG capacity by year-end 2025. This will bring the facility’s total production to 25 MTPA, enabling Cheniere to meet growing global demand and secure long-term revenue streams. Cheniere’s Robust Financials and Shareholder Value Creation
The company raised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $6-$6.3 billion, reflecting higher production and improved margins. Cheniere also plans to generate over $20 per share in distributable cash flow by the end of the decade. Its commitment to shareholder returns is evident, with a 15% dividend increase to $2 per share and a target of 10% annual dividend growth through 2030.
Image Source: Cheniere Energy, Inc. Global LNG Demand Trends Support Long-Term Growth
As global LNG demand is projected to grow over 50% by 2040, Cheniere’s production capacity of 47-48 MTPA by 2025 positions it as a critical player in this expanding market. Reduced Russian gas exports to Europe and rising Asian LNG imports provide additional export opportunities. This favorable geopolitical backdrop enhances Cheniere’s long-term market presence and earnings potential.
Cheniere’s Stable Contracted Cash Flows Underscores Investment Appeal
Cheniere’s financial foundation is fortified by its long-term contracts, which shield it from market volatility. During Q3 2024, 97% of its production was tied to such agreements, ensuring revenue predictability even in fluctuating markets. These contracts also include variable pricing mechanisms that safeguard margins, bolstering Cheniere’s resilience against cost increases.
LNG Stock Sees Upward Earnings Revisions
The Houston, TX-based energy player has lately been blessed with positive earnings estimate revisions. Looking at the current year, analysts have raised estimates by around 5% in the past 30 days. The 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate is now $11.54 per share compared to $11.04 a month ago.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion: A Strong Case to Buy Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy's strategic positioning, robust financials and expanding operational capabilities make it a standout in the LNG space. The Trump administration's policy shift, combined with the completion of Corpus Christi Stage 3 and rising global LNG demand, provides a compelling growth narrative. With its focus on operational efficiency and shareholder returns, the Cheniere Energy stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
