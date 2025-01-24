We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Visa (V) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Visa (V - Free Report) closed at $327.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
The global payments processor's stock has climbed by 0.91% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Visa in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.66, up 10.37% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.34 billion, showing an 8.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.19 per share and a revenue of $39.33 billion, signifying shifts of +11.34% and +9.48%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.23% decrease. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Visa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.59.
One should further note that V currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.