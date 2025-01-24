We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $50.36, indicating a +0.4% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
The the stock of company has risen by 26.73% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 1266.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $927.78 million, indicating a 96.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Robinhood Markets, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.12.
We can additionally observe that HOOD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.19.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, positioning it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HOOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.