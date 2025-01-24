We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw AT&T (T - Free Report) ending at $22.53, denoting a +0.94% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Shares of the telecommunications company have depreciated by 2.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AT&T in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.29 billion, up 0.83% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AT&T. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher. As of now, AT&T holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, AT&T is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.51, which means AT&T is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 3.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
