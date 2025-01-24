We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.06, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Shares of the energy-related services provider have appreciated by 6.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 11, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.36, showcasing a 2.7% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.26 billion, indicating a 18.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.63% decrease. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.43. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.77.
We can also see that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.5.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.