We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Celestica (CLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $122.92, demonstrating a -0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had gained 26.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Celestica will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 29, 2025. On that day, Celestica is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.84%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.49 billion, indicating a 16.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Celestica. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. At present, Celestica boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Celestica is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.95. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.06.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.