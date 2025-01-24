We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) reached $33.67, with a -0.38% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.22%.
The provider of midstream energy services's shares have seen an increase of 7.34% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting a 2.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.43 billion, indicating a 1.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.77.
We can also see that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.5.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.