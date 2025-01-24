We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gold Fields (GFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) reached $16.15, with a +0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 19.38% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gold Fields in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $6.66 billion, indicating changes of +108.6% and +47.89%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gold Fields. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.67% higher within the past month. Gold Fields presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gold Fields has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.96, so one might conclude that Gold Fields is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that GFI has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GFI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.