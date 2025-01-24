We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) closed at $56.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.
The operator of digital commerce platform's stock has dropped by 14.36% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 625% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $803.48 million, indicating a 35.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion, indicating changes of +62.87% and +33.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.81% downward. At present, Affirm Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
