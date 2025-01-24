We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why PPL (PPL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed at $32.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen an increase of 0.18% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.74% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PPL in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 2.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.09 billion, up 3.01% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. As of now, PPL holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.65, so one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.