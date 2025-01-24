We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SentinelOne (S) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.13, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 2.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $222.01 million, up 27.46% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $817.96 million, representing changes of +107.14% and +31.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, SentinelOne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 1161. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.3 for its industry.
Investors should also note that S has a PEG ratio of 22.18 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.