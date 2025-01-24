We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $31.49, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 8.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 47.66% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $57.71 billion, indicating a 9.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.72% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, BP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, BP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.07, so one might conclude that BP is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that BP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.85.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
