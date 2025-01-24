We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boston Scientific (BSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.64, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device manufacturer had gained 10.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.4 billion, up 18.13% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% downward. Boston Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Boston Scientific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.77.
We can additionally observe that BSX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BSX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.