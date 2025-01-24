We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ICL & Dynanonic Ink Deal to Produce LFP for European Battery Market
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd. to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material (CAM) in Europe, with an initial investment of roughly €285 million. A new plant at ICL's Sallent, Spain, site is being planned, which will significantly expand the company's battery materials business. The initiative illustrates ICL's efforts to produce high-quality solutions for a sustainable supply chain and marks a substantial move to expand the company's battery materials range in Europe.
This expansion builds on ICL's strong worldwide upstream position in specialized phosphates and leverages Dynanonic's strengths as a leading producer of battery materials, to create a significant new market for growth. LFP is a crucial response for the future of Europe's energy transition.
This JV corresponds to Dynanonic and ICL's ambitions and capitalizes on each of their capabilities, as they seek to benefit from the growth of the European lithium-ion battery market. Establishing the project in Spain strengthens the companies’ footprint in the European market while keeping them close to customers, increasing their competitiveness and supporting their objective of becoming a leading global provider of novel energy material solutions.
ICL Stock’s Price Performance
ICL’s shares have gained 31% in the past year compared with the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 2.4% rise.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ICL Group’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
ICL currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
