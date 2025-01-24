See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Soars 13.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) shares rallied 13.9% in the last trading session to close at $17.93. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.2% gain over the past four weeks.
The upswing in share-price came after an indication of third-party takeover interest showed up in a filing by holding company Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings.
The news comes in the middle of a longer-running transaction in which Tripadvisor has been set to buy Liberty TripAdvisor with a plan to retire the latter's holdings, about 27M shares of Tripadvisor (TRIP - Free Report) .
This travel website operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -44.7%. Revenues are expected to be $400.6 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For TripAdvisor, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TRIP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
TripAdvisor is a member of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. One other stock in the same industry, RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.3% lower at $4.57. RMBL has returned -18.1% over the past month.
RumbleON's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.24. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +94.4%. RumbleON currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).