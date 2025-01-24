Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $68.72 billion, indicating growth of 10.81% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings has moved south by a penny to $3.13 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 6.83% year-over-year growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research . Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar Earnings Surprise History
Image: Bigstock
Microsoft Stock Before Q2 Earnings: A Smart Buy or Risky Investment?
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 29.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $68.72 billion, indicating growth of 10.81% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings has moved south by a penny to $3.13 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 6.83% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Earnings Surprise History
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14%. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.91%.
Microsoft Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Microsoft Corporation price-eps-surprise | Microsoft Corporation Quote
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Microsoft this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
MSFT has an Earnings ESP of -2.43% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Factors Shaping Upcoming Results
Microsoft's performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to have been slow yet steady, primarily due to its Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes segments. The company's strategic focus on cloud services, particularly Azure and the Office 365 suite, is likely to have contributed to top-line growth.
In the Intelligent Cloud segment, the company anticipates revenues between $25.55 billion and $25.85 billion. Our model estimate for this segment is pegged at $25.69 billion, indicating growth of 19.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. For Azure, Microsoft expects revenue growth in the range of 31-32% at cc. MSFT's Azure platform is spearheading the company's AI-driven growth strategy.
A key factor in Microsoft's growth strategy has been Teams, its enterprise communication platform. Teams has been expanding its customer base and feature set, effectively competing against rivals like Zoom. The platform's growth is closely tied to the rising popularity of hybrid and flexible work models.
Microsoft anticipates its Productivity and Business Processes segment to generate revenues between $28.7 billion and $29 billion. Our model estimate is pegged at $28.9 billion, indicating an increase of 11.8% year over year.
This growth is underpinned by strong performance across various product lines. Office 365 Commercial is expected to see revenue growth of approximately 14% at constant currency (cc), which is in line with our model estimate. However, traditional Office Commercial products are projected to experience a decline in the low-single-digit range, highlighting the ongoing shift from on-premise to cloud-based solutions.
The company's diversified portfolio continues to show promise, with Office Consumer products and cloud services expected to achieve revenue growth in the mid-single digits. For LinkedIn, the company expects revenue growth to be nearly 10%.
Dynamics 365, Microsoft's enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management platform, is another steady performer, with the company projecting revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens.
For the More Personal Computing segment, the company projects revenues between $13.85 billion and $14.25 billion.
Revenues from Windows are likely to have been driven by slow yet steady traction seen in Windows Commercial products and cloud services growth amid slow personal computer (PC) demand.
According to the preliminary results from the International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, worldwide shipments reached 68.9 million units in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing year-over-year modest growth of 1.8%.
Among other major PC vendors, Lenovo (LNVGY - Free Report) registered an increase in shipments by 4.8% year over year to 16.9 million units. Hewlett Packard (HPE - Free Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) registered a 1.7% and 0.2% year-over-year decline in shipments, reaching 13.7 million and 9.9 million units, respectively.
Microsoft expects Windows OEM revenues to grow in low-to-mid single digits. In the Gaming segment, MSFT expects revenues to decline in high-single digits. MSFT expects Xbox content and services revenue growth to remain relatively flat year over year.
Price Performance & Valuation
Shares of MSFT have risen 10.3% in the past year compared with the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 28.5%. Shares of DELL and HPE have gained 37.5% and 53%, respectively. LNVGY has lost 8.9% in the same period.
1-Year Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Now, let’s look at the value Microsoft offers investors at current levels. MSFT is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month P/S of 11.1X compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s 9.12X and higher than the median of 10.3X, reflecting a stretched valuation.
MSFT’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Investment Thesis
Microsoft presents a complex investment case with its dominant position in cloud computing (Azure) and productivity software (Office 365), driving consistent revenue growth. The company's strategic focus on AI integration and partnerships, like with OpenAI, positions it at the forefront of technological innovation. MSFT's diversified portfolio, including gaming (Xbox) and professional networking (LinkedIn), provides stability and multiple growth avenues.
However, potential challenges include intense competition in the cloud market, particularly from Amazon and Google, and the cyclical nature of enterprise IT spending. Regulatory scrutiny over market dominance and data privacy concerns pose additional risks. Despite these challenges, Microsoft's strong balance sheet, consistent cash flow and history of shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks make it worth a watch for investors seeking a balance of growth and stability in the tech sector.
Final Thoughts
Microsoft's strong performance in productivity and collaboration offerings is expected to drive steady growth in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 despite a premium valuation and fierce competition in the cloud market. Maintaining a position in Microsoft appears prudent at present. Investors looking to buy the stock should, however, exercise caution and wait for a better entry point.