Image: Bigstock
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Quanta Services?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.69 a share, just 27 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 20, 2025.
By taking the percentage difference between the $2.69 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.64 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Quanta Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.06%. Investors should also know that PWR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
PWR is one of just a large database of Construction stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) .
Frontdoor is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 26, 2025. FTDR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.18 a share 33 days from its next earnings release.
Frontdoor's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +60% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
PWR and FTDR's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
