Is Enersys (ENS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Enersys (ENS - Free Report) . ENS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.19, which compares to its industry's average of 26.50. Over the past 52 weeks, ENS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.63 and as low as 9.16, with a median of 10.65.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ENS's P/B ratio of 2.16. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.39. Over the past year, ENS's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 2.16.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ENS has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.89.
Finally, our model also underscores that ENS has a P/CF ratio of 10.60. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 37.63. Over the past 52 weeks, ENS's P/CF has been as high as 12.46 and as low as 9.51, with a median of 10.63.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Enersys is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ENS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.