Are Investors Undervaluing Garrett Motion (GTX) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.66. Over the past 52 weeks, GTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.41 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 7.30.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GTX has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.
If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Original Equipment value stock, take a look at The Shyft Group (SHYF - Free Report) . SHYF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
The Shyft Group sports a P/B ratio of 1.70 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.55. In the past 52 weeks, SHYF's P/B has been as high as 2.32, as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.69.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Garrett Motion and The Shyft Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GTX and SHYF sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.