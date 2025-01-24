See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 608 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTEC's full-year earnings has moved 24.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, GTEC has gained about 41.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 37.4%. This means that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
21Vianet (VNET - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.5%.
In 21Vianet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28.2% so far this year, so GTEC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, 21Vianet belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +37.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation and 21Vianet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.