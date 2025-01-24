Back to top

Is Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. is one of 51 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Leonardo DRS, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS' full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DRS has moved about 15.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) . The stock is up 13.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Embraer's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.6% so far this year, so DRS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Embraer belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #155. The industry has moved -3.7% year to date.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. and Embraer could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


