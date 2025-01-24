Back to top

Is BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. is one of 1010 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BioLife Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFS' full-year earnings has moved 31.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BLFS has moved about 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.1% on average. This means that BioLife Solutions, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.2%.

For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BioLife Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 82 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19% so far this year, so BLFS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 512-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -10.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to BioLife Solutions, Inc. and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.


