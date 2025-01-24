See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is REV Group (REVG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is REV Group (REVG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
REV Group is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 131 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. REV Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that REVG has returned about 11.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 2.8%. This means that REV Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.3%.
In Alaska Air Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, REV Group is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.4% so far this year, so REVG is performing better in this area.
Alaska Air Group, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +47.4% so far this year.
REV Group and Alaska Air Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.