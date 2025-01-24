The consumer staples sector, particularly the food space, continues to be a resilient and attractive investment avenue. With shifting consumer habits emphasizing convenience, health, and sustainability, several companies have distinguished themselves as market leaders with strong growth potential.
Tyson Foods & 3 Other Top Food Stocks Worth Relishing Now
The consumer staples sector, particularly the food space, continues to be a resilient and attractive investment avenue. With shifting consumer habits emphasizing convenience, health, and sustainability, several companies have distinguished themselves as market leaders with strong growth potential. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) stands out, bolstered by its innovation, market reach and operational efficiency.
Tyson Foods’ Recipe for Success
Tyson Foods has built its success on a foundation of operational excellence, consistently driving efficiency and performance across its vast operations. By modernizing facilities and processes, the company has optimized throughput, reduced waste, and improved service levels. This disciplined approach enables TSN to control the controllable, resulting in optimistic outcomes even amid industry challenges. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 3.8% in the past year.
Tyson Foods has grown by focusing on its iconic brands and offering value to its customers. With household names like Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, the company continues to expand its footprint through innovation tailored to evolving consumer preferences. Investments in value-added products and innovative packaging have strengthened customer loyalty while unlocking new growth opportunities in convenience-driven and flavor-forward categories.
TSN is utilizing digital capabilities to achieve its strategic goals and drive better outcomes. By using big data, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, the company is improving decision-making and operational efficiency. This focus on digital transformation enhances yield and mix across operations, modernizes customer engagement and delivers valuable consumer insights. Tyson Foods is accelerating digitalization in demand and supply planning with a platform-driven approach to optimize working capital.
Tyson Foods maintains a focus on disciplined capital allocation, ensuring that resources are effectively directed toward high-return opportunities. By managing capital expenditures and working capital prudently, the company maximizes free cash flow and sustains its investment for future growth. This strategic approach enables TSN to strengthen its financial position while fueling innovation and expanding its market presence.
Past-Year Stock Price Performance of TSN, UNFI, PPC, FRPT
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
3 Other Appetizing Bets
Apart from Tyson Foods, here are three other food stocks to consider for your portfolio.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) emerges as a compelling investment choice due to its balanced approach to revenue growth and cost management. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as expanding its customer base, optimizing its distribution network, and investing in automation, have enhanced efficiency and market penetration. United Natural Foods continues to benefit from rising consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable products, with its natural and organic segments delivering robust growth.
UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 553.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 0.3% and 442.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. UNFI has gained 85% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) focuses on key customers to refine its portfolio and gain a competitive edge. Its innovative approach has driven growth, supported by substantial investments in expansion and operational efficiencies. The company is committed to seizing growth opportunities, having made significant investments in its facilities to meet both growth targets and the specific needs of its key customers.
PPC produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pilgrim's Pride’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 203% from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.9%, on average. PPC shares have gained 71% in the past year.
Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) emphasizes capacity expansion through three key drivers: maximizing throughput on existing production lines, optimizing capacity at current facilities, and leveraging new technologies to enhance efficiency. The company's operational performance has also shown remarkable progress, with key improvements in throughput, yield and logistics costs.
FPRT manufactures, distributes and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 27.2% and 228.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average. FRPT shares have rallied 79.6% in the past year.