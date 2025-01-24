Back to top

Adidas AG (ADDYY) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ADDYY recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

ADDYY could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ADDYY's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 2 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for ADDYY

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ADDYY for more gains in the near future.


