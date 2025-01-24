We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Automatic Data Processing to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 29, before market open.
ADP has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.2%.
Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $5 billion, implying a 6.4% increase on a year-over-year basis. We anticipate the top line to have been driven by business bookings, and strong client satisfaction and retention.
Our estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues from Employer Service is $3.4 billion, suggesting 7.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate growth in small business portfolios, mainly in retirement service offerings, and strong bookings in midmarket, enterprise and international businesses to have driven this segment’s revenues. We project PEO services’ revenues to be $1.6 billion, hinting at 2.8% year-over-year growth. The metric is expected to have been driven by an increase in average worksite employees.
Our expectation for Interest on Funds held for clients is $272.3 million, implying 20.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for Average Paid PEO Worksite Employees for the quarter is 750. Changes in Pay per control are anticipated to be 2% for the to-be-reported quarter.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.3, indicating a year-over-year rise of 6.6%. The bottom line is expected to have been fueled by a robust top-line performance.
What Our Model Says About ADP
Our model predicts an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ADP has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
