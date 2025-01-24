Back to top

FOX or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks are likely familiar with Fox Corporation (FOX - Free Report) and Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Fox Corporation and Netflix are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

FOX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.77, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 40.75. We also note that FOX has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37.

Another notable valuation metric for FOX is its P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 17.01.

These metrics, and several others, help FOX earn a Value grade of A, while NFLX has been given a Value grade of D.

Both FOX and NFLX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FOX is the superior value option right now.


