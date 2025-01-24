See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
USFD or LW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Food - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with US Foods (USFD - Free Report) and Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
US Foods and Lamb Weston are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that USFD has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
USFD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.05, while LW has a forward P/E of 19.47. We also note that USFD has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49.
Another notable valuation metric for USFD is its P/B ratio of 3.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LW has a P/B of 5.29.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to USFD's Value grade of A and LW's Value grade of C.
USFD stands above LW thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that USFD is the superior value option right now.