We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
RBRK Rises 90% Since IPO: Is There Room for the Stock to Jump?
Rubrik’s (RBRK - Free Report) shares have rallied 90% since its initial public offering on April 25, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s appreciation of 27.8% and 31.1%, respectively.
RBRK’s shares have outperformed industry peers like Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) .
Over the same time frame, shares of Fortinet have gained 52.2%.
The momentum in RBRK’s shares can be attributed to strong demand for its cyber recovery and resilience solutions, a rapidly growing customer base and an expanding network of strategic partnerships.
Rubrik, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rubrik, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rubrik, Inc. Quote
Platform Strength to Drive RBRK’s Prospects
Rubrik’s Security Cloud is a platform that boosts data security across enterprise, cloud and SaaS environments. Using AI, the company helps organizations detect and respond to cyber threats.
Rubrik offers a unique cyber recovery with its AI-powered zero-trust architecture, enabling fast data and system restoration after cyber incidents. This capability strengthens resilience against potential cyber threats.
Rubrik Security Cloud is a unified platform that automates data management and security across all workloads, including enterprise, cloud and SaaS applications. It delivers robust, end-to-end protection and control, ensuring comprehensive security for all workloads.
Rubrik's Data Security Posture Management (“DSPM”) offers continuous visibility into data access across on-premises and cloud environments, helping organizations manage risks related to sensitive data. It uniquely combines fast cyber recovery with DSPM, delivering a complete solution for cyber resilience.
The innovative platform is expected to boost RBRK’s clientele. Rubrik secured a significant win with Simpler, a healthcare tech company, serving 5,000 U.S. hospitals, by offering stronger cyber resilience and security, outperforming both new and legacy backup vendors.
Rich-Partner Base is a Key Catalyst for RBRK
RBRK’s rich-partner base, which includes the likes of Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) and Okta (OKTA - Free Report) , is expected to help it maintain momentum.
Rubrik has collaborated with Pure Storage to provide comprehensive cyber resilience solutions. By integrating Rubrik Security Cloud with Pure Storage's platform, the partnership offers a modern architecture for both short and long-term data storage and protection.
In 2024, Rubrik announced an integration with Okta’s Identity Threat Protection, enabling organizations to identify user risks related to sensitive data access and enhance protection against identity-based attacks.
Recently, Rubrik has been named to CRN’s 2025 Cloud 100 List, recognizing its leadership in cloud innovation and data security.
RBRK Offers Positive 2025 Guidance
For 2025, Rubrik anticipates revenues of $860-$862 million, implying 37% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $861.20 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 37.16%.
The company expects its non-GAAP loss for the year to range from $1.86 to $1.82 per share.
The consensus mark for 2025 loss is pegged at $1.83 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing three quarters, the average surprise being 26.51%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Conclusion
Rubrik's expanding clientele, driven by strong cyber recovery and resilience solutions, and a rich partner base, improves its competitive position in the cybersecurity market.
Rubrik currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.