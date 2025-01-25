We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $119.96, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 3.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of The Trade Desk in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 41.46% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $758.05 million, indicating a 25.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. The Trade Desk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.51 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.55.
It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TTD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.