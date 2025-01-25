We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Realty Income Corp. (O) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) standing at $54.34, reflecting a +0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 2% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 4.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 25.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.3 for its industry.
It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.86.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
