We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CVS Health (CVS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) standing at $54.55, reflecting a +1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager witnessed a gain of 19.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CVS Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.94, reflecting a 55.66% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $97.27 billion, indicating a 3.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CVS Health. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% lower within the past month. As of now, CVS Health holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note CVS Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.39 of its industry.
Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.81.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.