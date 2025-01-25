We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $16.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 21.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.47, marking a 382.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.09 billion, indicating a 73.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.88% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.59, so one might conclude that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Shipping industry stood at 0.55 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.