Nice (NICE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Nice (NICE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $161.88, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software company had lost 8.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.96, marking a 25.42% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $713.01 million, up 14.41% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nice. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. At present, Nice boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Nice is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.9 for its industry.
Investors should also note that NICE has a PEG ratio of 0.9 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.