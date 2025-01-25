We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pinterest (PINS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $32.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 9.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Pinterest will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.63, marking a 18.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.14 billion, reflecting a 16.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pinterest. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.38% decrease. Currently, Pinterest is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Pinterest is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.9, which means Pinterest is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.