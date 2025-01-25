We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $42.04, demonstrating a +0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.
Shares of the gold and copper miner have appreciated by 10.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Newmont Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.94, signifying an 88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.88 billion, indicating a 23.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Currently, Newmont Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Newmont Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.95 of its industry.
Meanwhile, NEM's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.59.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.