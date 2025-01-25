We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $531.65, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 13.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.54, showcasing a 23.94% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.87 billion, up 12.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Emcor Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Emcor Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Emcor Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.95.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.